Rain showers on track to return tomorrow

A good Tuesday morning to you all. After some pesky Pee Dee fog in spots this morning, sunshine will work to break out once more for our Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Rain potential will finally make a comeback into tomorrow, following up a muggy night with partial clearing.

Remain weather aware Wednesday through the upcoming weekend where spotty storms remain a possibility, as humidity levels stay higher. Summer feels will be fighting back for the final full week of summer. Keep checking back for updates, along with any potential threats forming in the Tropics.

TODAY: Sun breaks out after earlier inland patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows around 70 to the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms around. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.