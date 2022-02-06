Rain showers press in tonight

Good Sunday morning my friends! Today, we remain with good breaks of sunshine at times, as highs yet again peak in the low 50s, right at 50 for the coast. Conditions switch up tonight though, as more cloud cover quickly builds in late.

These clouds will precede scattered rain showers that will come along with our next low-pressure system to start out the work and school week. Grab an umbrella for Monday, and keep the jackets as highs are not anticipated to rise with this rain. Shower activity will dissipate late into Monday night.

Sunshine breaks out again on Tuesday with a warming trend throughout the rest of the week! Highs for inland areas should be back in the 60s by Thursday, so keep the sunglasses close by.

TODAY: Good breaks of sunshine with highs mostly in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with some showers late. Lows fall to the low 40s and upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be near 50.