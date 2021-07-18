Rain & storm chances set to increase today into Monday

Sunday has arrived! For the 2nd half of the weekend, earlier sunshine and warmth will tell the story, but things will begin to flare up into the afternoon as temperatures rise. PM isolated storms will bubble up, with some becoming stronger thanks again in part to heat absorbed at the surface. Storm chances will dissipate overnight. Taking a look into an active Monday, rain chances will rapidly increase with a front slated to push through into the evening. Tomorrow will be a great day to have the umbrella handy.

This will of course all come along with anticipated accumulating rainfall to start out the coming work week. Early projections are showing that 1-2″ of rainfall will be present in areas through Tuesday morning, with slightly higher totals possible in spots locally. Please stay with us for updates on your forecast my friends!

TODAY: Very warm with isolated afternoon storms on the way. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Lingering storms dissipate overnight. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

MONDAY: Heavier pockets of rainfall and thunderstorms. Highs mainly in the mid 80s.