Rain, Strong winds and coastal flooding possible this evening

A slow moving storm system just offshore of the Carolina coast will continue to strengthen and bring rainy and windy conditions to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee through Sunday morning.

A new Wind Advisory has been issued for Coastal Horry county until 12pm Sunday. Sustain winds expected 25-35mph with gust 40-50mph. Inland outside of the advisory winds will gust 30-40mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

With another High Tide this evening and tomorrow morning, We also have the possibility of coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory has been issued until 2pm Sunday. Our High Tide this evening will be at 10:15pm. Sunday’s high tide is expected at 10:38am.

The rain and wind will continue this evening and overnight with another half inch of rain possible, and winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-50mph. This storm will slowly pull away from the coast tomorrow. The rain should come to an end late tonight but it will stay rather cloudy, windy and cool on Sunday. Improving weather for next week. Sunshine will return with a slow warming trend. We should warm into the 60s by Tuesday.