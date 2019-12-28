Rain to finish the weekend

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the day with above-average temperatures that will continue to climb throughout the afternoon.

Overall we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds throughout the region with a very small chance for some very scattered showers. Highs will be topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s which is about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking forward to Sunday we continue to see more warm day time highs but also more of a chance for some showers.

Early Monday a cold front will move through the region causing more widespread rain throughout the afternoon. Once that cold front moves further off the coast we’ll see a cooldown where temperatures drop back down closer to normal.

For New Year’s Eve, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight as we ring in the new year and decade we’ll be seeing mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. New Years Day will so be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.