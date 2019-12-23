Rain,wind and flash flood threat today, sunny and cool Christmas ahead

Widespread rain and wind will overspread the area this morning through much of the day as an area of low pressure moves up from the Florida coast. The low will move away from the by Tuesday and we’ll see plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures for Christmas .

Flash flood watch in effect for Horry, Florence and Darlington counties until 9am Tuesday. Area wide expect 2-4 inches of rain. Along with the rain, winds this afternoon could gust 30-40mph with some minor beach erosion at the coast. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s at the coast and mid and upper 50s inland. By Tuesday, an isolated shower at the coast, otherwise slow and gradual clearing through the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

As our storm system moves away, high pressure will wedge a little bit of cooler air in on Christmas Day. We’ll see temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning and plenty of sunshine through the day. Highs on Christmas upper 50s to near 60.

Mild air returns for the rest of the week with our next storm system bring rain chances back by Sunday. \

Today: Cloudy, Rainy, windy. Highs 54-58 inland, 60-62 Beaches

Tonight: Cloudy, Rainy, windy. Lows 49-52 inland, 54-55 beaches.

Tuesday: Gradual Clearing and mild. Highs 63-66.