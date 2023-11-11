MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Rain!! Finally after several days of dry weather, most of the area is seeing some rain today. A cold front pushed through the area late yesterday afternoon. That front has since stalled off the coast. Rain has developed across the region and will likely stay with us most of the day. We will see some periods of no rain, so it is not a total washout. Rain will not amount to much in the rain gauge, but at least it will help us knock the dust down. Temperatures will be quiet chilly as well. Highs today stay in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight we will see some showers, but also some breaks in the rain. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s area wide. Sunday will bring us another chance of seeing some rain. That again won’t be heavy, but it will allow us to collect some rain in the rain bucket. Temperatures for Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s. We will see rain come to an end by the afternoon hours. We will remain cloudy well into the evening.

Next week starts off on the sunny side. It will be much cooler. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s. Lots of sunshine, but you will that fall crispness in the air. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s along the Grand Strand. The Pee Dee and border belt will see lows in the in the low 40s, but a few upper 30s can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday morning.

As we get to the end of the forecast period. Looks like the chance of showers ticks up for Thursday, possibly into Friday. Right now about a 30% chance of showers, but continue to check back has that could trend up. Temperatures will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s during this timeframe.