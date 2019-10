FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Though we are over a week into autumn according to the calendar, we are still seeing high temperatures in our area.

On Thursday in Florence temperatures got up to 99 degrees, breaking the previous record for the day of 96, set back in 1986.

North Myrtle Beach also had record-setting temperatures Thursday, hitting 89 degrees for a high, breaking the old record of 88 degrees set in 1941.

