Record heat possible next two days

Record setting heat will continue through Friday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day. High pressure will control our weather through Friday with plenty of sunshine and hot, humid weather. A strong cold front will move through late Friday. The front will not have any rain with it, but much cooler weather will move in for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s this weekend, which is close to where we should be at the beginning of October. Most places will stay dry this weekend, but there is a slight chance for a shower Sunday. Another front will move through late Monday. This one will bring showers and thunderstorms, and will keep temperatures in the 70s and 80s to start next week.
Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.
Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-95.