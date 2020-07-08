Pregnant Florence woman recovers from COVID-19, shares her story

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A recovered pregnant Covid-19 patient who was also diagnosed with pneumonia spoke with News13 on her road to recovery. LeKeshia Bethea, 38-years-old and 8 months pregnant, says she caught the virus while taking care of her baby’s father while he was in quarantine for the virus. She also says she took all the necessary precautions leading up to catching it.

“I went in the room to check on him and he was in cold sweats so I tend to him without making sure I was covered,” Bethea continues.

She initially went to a hospital in Conway, S.C. with a Covid-19 symptoms, took a test and two days later she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I was just terrified and just hoping that whatever medicine they give me or how they assist me there will help everything get back on track,” Bethea says.

Bethea was then sent to McLeod Health in Florence where she stayed for 2 weeks. While there Bethea hit another obstacle. She was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“My heart being damaged on the right side and my lungs severely damaged it don’t allow me to move around freely like I want to,” Bethea says.

Bethea stated that she didn’t have any underlying health issues before Covid-19 so being diagnosed with pneumonia on top of the virus took a toll. She says with God, prayer from friends and family and McLeod RN, Megan Malone, she is in better spirits.

“With her just being there, she came in my room throughout the day and before she left she personally called my phone to see if there’s anything that I needed. She was just dedicated to making sure that I was fine,” Bethea says.

You can help LeKeshia Bethea, click the following links to find out how:

– Facebook fundraiser

– GoFundMe