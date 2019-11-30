Reindeer Games for children in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Parents in Myrtle Beach can enjoy a night out while the kids enjoy some holiday fun and games.

The Reindeer Games is being held at the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center on December 14. The event will feature games, pizza, and holiday treats including a visit from Santa!

The event is open to children ages 5 -12. Registration is underway. If you pre-register by December 6 you will get a discount on tickets, 14 for city residents and $25 for non-city residents. After December 6, registration fees are $17 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents.

For more information or to register, call Pepper Geddings Recreation Center at 843-918-2280. Or, stop by the front desk at the recreation center, located at 3205 North Oak Street.