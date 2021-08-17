Remnants of Fred Make for a Damper Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning my friends! Tropical Storm Fred will pass far to our west today and tonight. We will not see any direct impacts from the storm, but the broad circulation around the system is pushing tropical moisture into the Carolinas, of course including our viewing area. Showers and thunderstorms will continue today through tonight, and conditions will stay mostly cloudy, warm and humid.

By tomorrow, Fred will be gone, and we will see more hazy sunshine fight through. There will still be scattered thunderstorms, and it will be warmer with some spots near 90. High pressure will control our weather through the end of the week with hot, humid weather and scattered thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be near normal in the 80s and low 90s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with stray showers. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with more sct’d storms around. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.