MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) - The 2019 high school football regular season will begin in about a month. Below is the full list of games week by week for our teams in the SCHSL, SCISA, and in North Carolina. All contests will start at 7:30pm.

2019 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MASTER SCHEDULE: Week 0: August 23 Carvers Bay at Waccamaw Conway at North Myrtle Beach Crestwood at West Florence Darlington at Cheraw Green Sea Floyds at West Columbus (NC) Havelock (NC) at Dillon King's Academy at Dorchester Academy (SCISA) Lake City at Wilson - THURSDAY NIGHT 7:30pm Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico Lamar at Hemingway Loris at St. James Marion at Johnsonville Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville McBee at Andrew Jackson Mullins at Latta South Florence at James Island Timmonsville at East Clarendon West Brunswick at Socastee