Rep. Tom Rice gives school supplies to Pee Dee students

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) Congressman Tom Rice donated school supplies across the Pee Dee on Monday as part of an Education First Event.

Rep. Rice visited four locations where he focused on helping the school district’s with the most need. The places he visited were Marion, Mullins, Dillon and Bennettsville.

“Traveling around and seeing people who needed a little boost and recognizing how important education is and getting people ready for a successful life. All these bright young minds, I just want to make sure that they have what they need,” he said.

News13 joined Rep. Rice as he stopped in Mullins. Leaders in the community said the donation will help students in low-income households.

“It’s an undeserved area for sure, and we don’t have a wealthy population at all. Our tax base is extremely low, and our poverty level is extremely high,” said Bo McMillan, Mayor of Mullins.

Students from different daycares and local schools gathered at the Mullins Recreation Department where they received binders, pencils and more. For many parents, it was a huge help with back-to-school shopping.

“Regardless on whether you have one child or multiple children, you can always use a helping hand. We have parents who are working jobs that aren’t even national standards minimum wage,” said Demetria Lovelist.

Lovelist is active in the Mullins community and brought children from her summer reading program to receive supplies.

Rep. Rice said he plans to continue donating supplies each school year