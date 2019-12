WASHINGTON D.C. (WBTW) – Representative Tom Rice decided to give away his first-class airline seat to a soldier returning home.

The congressman was on his way back from Washington D.C. Friday when he met Renata Rozier.

He said on his Facebook page Rozier was returning from active duty to her home in Dublin, GA for Christmas leave.

Rep. Rice said it made him smile the whole ride home to be able to give Rozier the seat. She said it was her first time in first-class.