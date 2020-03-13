Report: Woman found passed out in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, with child in back seat, after taking ‘unknown pain pill’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman is charged with unlawful neglect of a child after police say she was found passed out in a car in the parking lot of Coastal Grand Mall, with a child in the back seat.

News13 obtained the incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Friday.

The report indicates that the woman was found passed out in her car by several people, on February 24. A child was in the back seat at the time.

After being read her rights, the report says the woman admitted that she took an “unknown pain pill” that was given to her. She did not say who gave her the pill.

The woman, later identified as Brittany Elizabeth Combs, was arrested and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail.

The report says DSS was contacted following the incident.

On Friday, a member of Combs’ family contacted News13 and said DSS has been in contact with the family. The family member told us Combs was released on a personal recognizance bond on the day of the incident and they are trying to move past the incident.