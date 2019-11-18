Reports of patient attacks in SC hospitals increase; SC lawmaker proposes enhanced safety plans

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Officials say attacks on nurses and doctors in hospitals have increased. And a Charleston lawmaker, who has heard some of the horror stories, says he’s filing legislation to put procedures in place to keep medical professionals safe.

Representative Wendell Gilliard has held 2 meetings so far to hear the concerns of medical professionals. The lawmaker says nurses and doctors are put in harm’s way too often and he’s vowing to take action.

“Nurses are being threatened. They’re being spat upon. They’re being attacked. We can say the same about the doctors too,” explained Representative Wendell Gilliard outlining his reasons for planning to file a hospital safety bill.

Scenarios described above are becoming too common for nurses and doctors in South Carolina hospitals.

The SC Hospital Association says violence in the workplace has been one of the most talked-about issues for at least the past year.

Schipp Ames said, “We saw 2 shootings this year in April in a 24 hour period in 2 hospitals about 90 miles apart. In my 8 years with the Hospital Association, I can’t remember one hospital shooting.”

According to SCHA, physicians and medical staff are reporting more attacks.

Ames continued, “It’s more common than folks think. It happens every day in some type of format, whether it’s verbal abuse. It’s not always physical assault.”

These reports prompted Representative Gilliard to prepare a bill requiring hospitals to create emergency plans and security protocol to help keep the staff safe.

“No doctor or nurse whether in a private facility hospital or emergency room should be worrying about their safety,” added Rep. Gilliard.

There are about 100 hospitals in the state each with a different response plan and different resources to keep nurses safe.

Schipp Ames outlined some of the procedures on larger medical facility campuses.

“Take MUSC for granted, it has a police force right on campus so they have the ability to apprehend someone on site.”

Representative Gillard’s bill would streamline those different approaches to safety and require hospitals to have conversations with employees about potential dangers.

SCHA is also pushing for steeper penalties for someone who attacks a nurse or doctor.