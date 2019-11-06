Residents concerned over development projects in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence city council unanimously approved an annexation proposal to build nearly 200 homes.

The new development is expected to be built near the Traces Golf Course and other subdivisions, but long time residents in the area have concerns about the project.

“We’re not against development, what we are against is negative effects on our community here,” said resident, Carroll D. Smith.

Smith has lived in the Westbrook neighborhood for nearly 20 years, and tells News13 the neighborhood is considered peaceful and safe, but with the new development he believes it can cause a number of issues in the community.

“In the process of this they want to put a road from that development into Westbrook, which we’re against,” said Smith.

Smith added that if people cut through the road, there’s bound to be a congestion problem since there’s only one way in and one way out of the neighborhood.

“It’s going to generate traffic within our neighborhood and we have children, pets and people walking throughout the neighborhood,” said Smith.

City officials said the developer behind the 200 homes has solution in place.

“SCDOT will have an approval in this project as well as our land and subdivision. The developer will have to submit a traffic study and any recommendations that come out of that study and would have to be put into place,” said City of Florence planning director, Jerry Dudley.

City officials are still in the early process and a construction date has not been set yet.