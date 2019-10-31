Residents in the Pee Dee raise awareness for children with autism

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Parents in the Pee Dee are making sure children with autism are able to take part in the Halloween festivities this year.

While kids from all ages know on your front door for some candy, residents are keeping an eye out for those carrying a blue bucket.

“This year we’re doing the blue trick-or-treat buckets to bring awareness to children and young adult with autism,” said parent, Heather Mills.

The blue bucket will let people know that the person may be on the spectrum.

“There’s some kids that can’t speak or say trick-or-treat and it just brings awareness to the neighborhood that they may have some other issue and they’re not being rude,” said Mills.

Parents and children decided to join the movement for their kids, so they don’t feel left out.

“You can’t see somebody and say they don’t look like they have autism because it’s not a look it’s who they are,” said parent, Pamela Gillis.

Parents said if you see a child with a blue bucket, simply smile and offer them candy.

“When everybody sees this blue bucket, open the doors, smile and don’t expect a conversation because maybe they’re not even looking at you, but just give them candy and wave and say Happy Halloween,” said Gillis.