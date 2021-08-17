Results are in for Florence County special primaries

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Toney Moore and Louis Ashley won Tuesday’s special primaries for a seat on Florence County Council.

This is for the District 6 seat that Steven DeBerry gave up when he became a circuit court judge.

Unofficially, Ashley won the Democratic primary, with 149 votes (84.6%) to Kelvin Mitchell’s 27 votes.

Unofficially on the Republican side, Moore got 329 votes (64.9%), beating Randy Godbold (141 votes) and Corey Dixon (37 votes).

Once Tuesday’s vote is certified, that will set up a special election between Moore and Ashley on November 2.

