Results coming in for Georgetown County Sheriff primary election

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Numbers are coming in for the Georgetown County Sheriff Republican primary election.

According to the election officials, with 33 of 34 districts reporting in:

Carter Weaver: 4,969

Darryel Carr: 1,395

This does not include any provisional ballots that will be counted when the election is certified later this week.

There is currently no official Democratic challenger on the ballot for February 4’s special election as Birt Adams failed to file the proper paperwork, according to Jackie Broach, with Georgetown County.

Broach said this doesn’t necessarily mean the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will be unopposed in February’s election as there’s always a possibility for write-ins.

This election comes after the death of Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb in September