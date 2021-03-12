Retired emergency services director for Scotland County honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – A retired emergency services director for Scotland County received the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor in North Carolina.

Roylin Hammond was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Friday.

Courtesy: Scotland County

He served more than 30 years in emergency services in the county, retiring on February 15th.

In his role, Hammond was responsible for the day to day operations of EMS, of Emergency Management planning, response, recovery, and mitigation operations, and of the day to day operations of the Scotland County Area Transit system, SCATS.

On hand to congratulate Hammond were Representative Garland Pierce, Senator Tom McInnis, Scotland County Commissioner Chair Carol McCall, Scotland County Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson and Public Safety Director Robert Sampson.

Courtesy: Scotland County

To learn more about the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, click here.