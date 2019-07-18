Retired MBPD K-9 dies after medical emergency

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to CPL. Thomas Vest with the department, Retired K-9 Officer Cees died Wednesday night after suffering a medical emergency.

Cees retired in May after a medical condition was discovered which made it dangerous for him to continue working.

Cees was first sworn in to the department in September of 2017 and was the department’s first Apprehension K-9. Over the course of his career, Cees and his handler have been responsible for seizing 39 pounds of Marijuana, two pounds of Methamphetamine, one pound of Heroin, seven ounces of Cocaine, and 24 grams of Crack Cocaine.

Cees also made 12 criminal apprehensions with one of those involving a subject who was actively fighting with police officers. K-9 Cees also had seven successful tracks.

“Cees, thank you for your service to our department and to our community.” Said Vest.