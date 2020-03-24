Reward up to $6K for info leading to conviction in murder of retired Conway police lieutenant

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police have added another $1,000 to a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the murder of a retired police lieutenant.

The total reward is up to $6,000.

Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, is wanted for murder in connection with the homicide of retired Conway Police Department Lt. James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway.

Lt. Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for more than 38 years. Longtime employees of the department tell News13 he was a great mentor for many officers.

Police consider him armed and dangerous. They tell the public to call 911 and to not approach if they see him.

Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520 or 843-915-TIPS.