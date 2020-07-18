“Ride to remember” goes virtual due to pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Alzheimer’s Association cycling event “A Ride to Remember” is going on through the month of July, raising funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. This traditional 3-day 252-mile group ride from Greenville to Charleston, SC, the 2020 event is now virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This virtual ride is open to casual bike riders to those who petal on exercise bikes at home. Cindy Alewine, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter, says this change gives cyclist the opportunity to ride anywhere in the world.

“We have cyclist riding everywhere. We have over 500 cyclist now, way more than we ever had with our traditional ride and they have the freedom to ride any time during the month of July anywhere they want to,”Alewine says.

Andy Langston, a Florence cyclist, rode in the event for the last nine years. He says he got involved because one of his friends mother passed away from Alzheimer’s.

“The first year that I did it I said I’m raising money for the Alzheimer’s and before I finished the sentence people where saying how much money can I give you because my mother died from it or my grandmother died from it.”

Cyclists can log their miles online. With over 500 cyclists now participating the goal is to raise at least $252 per cyclist to help with Alzheimer services. Langston says this event happens on the hottest days, but he will keep pedaling for this cause.

“In a way it resembles the fight against Alzheimer’s because you have to keep going no matter how you feel,” Langston says.

Registration for A Ride to Remember is free at www.aridetoremember.org, and riders can continue to join the challenge through July 31, 2020.

Funds raised provide Alzheimer’s support services, education and research programs through the Alzheimer’s Association. The community may also donate to support the cause at www.aridetoremember.org.