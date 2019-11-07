Ring Video: Mama bear with 3 cubs seen strolling past Carolina Forest porches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Seeing a mama bear and her three cubs stroll past your porch is a rare sight – but spotting them three times in three weeks?

Jo Ann Hickman says she caught the family of four on her Ring camera three times in the past three weeks. She lives in Sawgrass East in Carolina Forest and the most recent visit was at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“They are cute, and I feel sorry for them being run out of their homes,” Hickman said. She has two dogs, a tiny Shih Tzu and a standard poodle, so she gets concerned. Both are indoor dogs and have been sleeping when the bears pass.

“If it wasn’t for my Ring camera, I’d have no idea either,” Hickman said and laughed.