Businesses evacuated in Conway after gas leak

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Fire crews were dispatched to the area of Elm Street and Fourth Avenue at about 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday for the smell of natural gas.

Investigators determined the gas leak was from construction in the area. The leak has been secured.

However, as crews monitor the situation, traffic has been shut down between Elm Street and Laurel Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue.

Businesses in that block were evacuated pending monitoring from the Hazmat crews.

The road was closed between Elm and Laurel streets while repairs were made. The road is now open, officials said.

