FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Some roads in Florence County are closed Thursday night due to flooding.

Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells News13 that portions of Paper Mill Road and River Road are closed, as of 10:45 p.m.

You’re asked to avoid the area.

Storms throughout the day on Thursday caused flooding across the News13 viewing area. The rain has since passed. To check out the radar in your area, click here.