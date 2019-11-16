SILVER ALERT: Robeson County Deputies searching for missing man believed to have a cognitive impairment

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Robeson County man that is missing and believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment according to NC Center for Missings Persons.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robert L. Rush of Maxton was last seen in the 7000 block of Gaddy’s Mill Road at around 3 p.m. Friday. Rush is 73-years-old, six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue jacket with “LOF” on it. Rush is driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra with North Carolina license plate number XXH1751. The tailgate of the vehicle has a dent in it.

Rush is believed to have a cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rush is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.