Robeson County man dies after shooting in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Red Springs.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 that deputies responded to Hendryx Road in Red Springs on Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, Jovany Contreras of Red Springs was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Chapel Hill but later died from his injuries. He was 56 years old.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.