Robeson County man gets 9+ years for 20th criminal conviction

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – A convicted felon from Robeson County has been sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for his latest weapon conviction.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a release sent to News13 that according to court documents, Roger Bryant Locklear, 30, and a friend traveled from Lumberton to Raleigh on July 21, 2018, to purchase drugs. Locklear and his friend picked up the would-be supplier who gave them a sample of the drugs and told them to drive to a location on Beauty Avenue. The transaction then turned into an attempted robbery and shots were fired by both Locklear and the would-be supplier. Both men were shot but survived and were treated at a hospital. They were then arrested.

Locklear already had a substantial criminal record, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, having compiled 19 prior criminal convictions, including 6 felonies. At least three of Locklear’s prior felony convictions involved violent firearm offenses, including two for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one for discharging a firearm into a vehicle that was occupied by four people.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime. Since 2017, the United States Department of Justice has targeted violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

You can read more by clicking here.