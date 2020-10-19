Robeson County pastors ‘Souls to the polls’ event

ROBESON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Pastor Jerrod Moultrie and Pastor Paul McDowell came together with the mission of getting people to the polls.

They did so by hosting a voting parade starting at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and ended at the Fire Hall in Fairmont for participants to cast their ballots.

“Who you vote for is your decision, but the key is get out and exercise your vote. People have died for it,” Paul McDowell, Pastor of Aaron Swamp Baptist Church says.

Pastor Jerrod Moultrie, Senior Pastor of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, says this voting parade was also about unity.

“We may be in the world and not of this world, but certaintly we are a part of this world and part of this world we have to make sure that we get people out to vote. We’re not telling people who to vote for, but we are saying they definitely need to exercise their right in voting,” Moultrie says.

Moultrie says the parade is not their only efforts in getting the message across that it’s important to vote.

“We’re calling people. Those who did not vote in the last election we are calling them and reminding them the importance of this election and getting out to vote,” Moultrie continues.