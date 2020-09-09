Robeson County school board votes to remove superintendent

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The board of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted Tuesday night to remove superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten.

After more than an hour of private discussion, the board voted 6-5 to buy out the last nine months of her contract. Chair Craig Lowery was the tiebreaking vote.

After the meeting, Dr. Wooten told News13 she wasn’t given a reason for the board’s decision. She also says that while she’s disappointed because of her desire to bring equal educational opportunities to all parts of Robeson County, she wasn’t surprised by the board’s move. An attempt by the board to fire Dr. Wooten failed in October 2019.

While the meeting was closed to public attendance and livestreamed, at least a dozen people were outside the district office before the meeting to show their support for Dr. Wooten. They included members of Robeson County’s branch of the NAACP. Rev. Tyrone Watson, who’s the branch’s president, says he believes racial and political motivations are behind Dr. Wooten’s removal.

“As long as this is the political makeup of our county, we will always fall short of our true potential,” Rev. Watson said to the board after he gave an unrelated presentation. “We will always be a county that is divided by three.”

Loistine DeFreece will be the interim superintendent. DeFreece stepped down in October 2019 after it was revealed she was living outside of the district she represented, which was district one. She was appointed in another 6-5 vote by the board.

