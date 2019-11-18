Robeson County Sheriffs Office accepting applications for detention officers

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriffs Office is currently accepting applications for Robeson County Sheriffs Office Detention Officers.

In a post on Facebook, the department said detention officers are responsible for the custodial work with the transportation, security, and supervision of the inmates within the detention center. Detention Officers work 14 days a month on 12-hour shifts which will include nights, holidays and weekends. Benefit packages include 401K, health insurance and more.

Detention Officer Duties:

Patrols the detention center, maintains safety of staff and inmates, head-counts of inmates, and maintains the security of gates and doors in and around the detention center.

Answers the phone, maintains floor security and keep records of inmates’ visitation, showers, and other procedures.

Processing new inmates, searching inmates, and collects property from inmates and advises all inmates of policies that govern their conduct while in the detention facility.

Supervises the cleanliness of inmates, their quarters, the surrounding area, and their laundry.

Assist other staff with serving meals to inmates.

Transports and escorts inmates to various locations. Maintains custody during Inmate Roadside Clean-up efforts throughout the county

Assist in controlling combative inmates

Performs any other duties as assigned

Basic Requirements:

*Must be 21 years of age

*High School Diploma or GED required

*Score a 10th grade reading level on a reading/comprehension proficiency test

*Valid Drivers License

*Pass extensive background check to include credit check, drug test, psychological screening and fit-for-duty health screening

*No felony convictions or serious misdemeanors

*Interview by Review Panel

*Possession of Basic Detention Officer Certification from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. If the certification is not held at the time of employment, it must be obtained within 1 year.

If you are interested and would like more information, contact the Training and Recruiting Division by calling Lieutenant Eldon Alford or 1st Sgt. Jerry Blount at 910-671-3185 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.