Robeson County Sheriff’s Office hosts Christmas event

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – With Christmas around the corner, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office hosted a drive thru Christmas distribution event. This effort comes as many families in the area have experienced hard times because of the pandemic. Many of the gifts, including new bikes and games, were purchased by the deputies from their fundraiser during No Shave November. Other gifts were donations from organizations within the community.

“It’s a humbling experience to say the least and with talking with some of the families as they are coming through some of the guardians or caregivers for the kids you can tell that they’re very appreciative,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says.

Detective Matt Lassiter played the role of Santa and he says he couldn’t feel more thankful to do so.

“Oh man, it’s just a blessing to see the smiles and the joy that’s on these kids faces as they receive a little gift from the Sheriff’s office. It’s just amazing,” Lassiter says.

Wilkins alongside other deputies filled the cars of those who came to the event. It’s an event Wilkins says he was blessed to do.

“I think coming from a law enforcement agency I think that means even more to them with the negative light that’s been shown across the nation on law enforcement. This just goes to how that we’re human,” Wilkins says.

Many parents and guardians brought their kids to receive the gifts, but also to take a picture with Santa. Lakesha Parker, a Robeson county parent, says she was thankful for all that the sheriff’s office did.

“I’m very thankful for it because they didn’t have to pick my kids and they did. I wouldn’t think out of all people they would be the ones to do this.”