Robeson County Sheriff’s Office search for two suspects in Dollar General armed robbery

PARKTON (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Parkton.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Friday night around 10 p.m. at the store on Highway 71 N.

The store clerk and customers reportedly told deputies that two male suspects entered the store with weapons and demanded money. The suspects appeared to be between the ages of 18-24. They were driving a silver 2007 or 2008 Nissan Altima with a sunroof.

One of the suspects has blue eyes and is about 6′ tall. The other is about 5’9″ to 5′ 10″.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

