Robeson County students to return back to class March 1

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A year has gone by and students in Robeson County haven’t seen the inside of an actual classroom as they’ve been doing 100% remote learning.

They now have the option to return next month, March 1. In Tuesday night’s Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting, the board voted 6-4 in favor of Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson’s recommendation of operating under ‘Plan B’, labeled as ‘moderate social distancing’.

“Pre-K — 8th grade will come back under an ‘AB’ model and that will be is that group A will come Monday-Thursday with a remote learning on Friday and group B will come Monday-Thursday the next week with remote learning on Friday,” said Dr. Glen Burnette, spokesperson for the Public Schools of Robeson County. “Our high schools, 9th-12th will come under ‘AA’ which will be Monday and Tuesday, Group B, will be Thursday and Friday and Wednesday being their remote learning day.”

Burnette says parents have the option now to keep their student in remote learning or go face-to-face. They also have the option to switch if they change their minds.

“They have one opportunity to change back to remote learning or in fact the opposite. If they start out remote learning, they can also change to in-person learning,” Burnette said.

Anthony Barton, Pembroke Middle School Principal, says staff and teachers will return Feb. 16 and they have taken necessary safety precautions to make sure it is safe to return to school.

“So how students are going to move, when they have to move, which will be very limited. How we will serve lunch, when we go to the restroom, how will students come on campus in the car, what happens when they get off the bus, if somebody gets off the bus with a temperature, what happens. So, having a policy and procedure for everything,” Barton said.

He also stated that he’s aware of NC Senate passing a bill Tuesday to re-open schools. He says under the circumstances, he agrees.

“Since the board is already kind of giving that option to parents, I think that kind of alleviates the restrictions that were put on our district. As long as it’s good for students and as long as it’s good for staff, it’s something that I can support.”

Burnette also gave his perspective on the bill which is now heading to the house.

“The district was well aware of Governor Cooper’s remarks of expressing the importance of returning to in-person learning as well as Senate Bill 37, but we want to stress to our stakeholders, especially our parents, that our district has been planning for the return for in-person learning long before last week.”

District officials say it is up to the individual school to contact parents to confirm if they will be doing face-to-face or continue remote. Barton says staff will make those phone calls on Monday.