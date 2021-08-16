Rolling through the week with storm chances

It’s the start of a new work and school week for many! Rain chances moved in over this past weekend and will continue for the next several days. Conditions will be partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered showers to start your week. Highs today will remain in the mid-upper 80s but the high humidity will make it feel more like mid 90s. Rain chances and cloud cover are slated to increase for Tuesday, as the remnants of Tropical storm Fred pass the Carolinas to the west. The tropical moisture will continue to stream into the area through midweek, keeping the temperatures cooler.

Temps will heat up a little for the second half of the week as shower and storm chances go nowhere. Storm and overall rain potential will likely decrease slightly over the weekend as we remain hot and humid.

Today: Partly sunny, warm & muggy with scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Warm and muggy with partial clearing. Lows: 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tuesday: More clouds at times with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80s.