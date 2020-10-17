Ruiz Foods set to expand Florence facility

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Ruiz Foods is set to expand it’s Florence facility for the second time. On Thursday, the Florence County Council unanimously approved the second reading of the ordinance to do just that. The ordinance notes that this will be a $40 million expansion.

Councilmembers told News13 that Florence County is being proactive when it comes to new businesses and with new businesses comes more economic revenue.

This $40 million expansion will be on the Touchtone Energy PeeDee Commerce Park off Exit 170 and Interstate 95. Willard Dorriety, Jr., Florence County Council Chair says this will boost the economy in the county.

“It’s a tremendous economic impact, consider that they purchase homes here wherever they live, they spend money in our community and they tell us every time they spend a dollar it turns over 6 or 7 times in our community,” Dorriety says.

Dorriety explained that this expansion also allows other businesses to flourish.

“It could be insurance, it could be anything. It could be banks, it could be your local dress shop, a convenience store. I mean it’s big. The more people we attract to Florence County, the more jobs we attract, the more industrial we attract the better it is for all of the citizens of Florence County and the surrounding areas,” Dorriety says.

Pete Mayadag, Ruiz Florence Director of Operations, says the company is extremely excited about their continued growth in Florence.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Florence business community. In 2017, we announced the brick and mortar expansion of Ruiz Florence to double the capacity of existing production. This expansion is a capital investment in equipment for additional production lines. We need to increase production capacity due to continued and increased consumer demand,” Mayadag says.

“In 2017 we employed 600+ Team Members. Currently we employ 1025 Team Members. We are looking to add approximately 200 more Team Members,” adds Tommy Pruitt, Ruiz Florence Human Resource Manager. “In fact, we have a drive thru hiring event at the facility tomorrow, Saturday, October 17 between 9a and 1p … bring your resume to 2557 Florence Harllee Boulevard. We are accepting applications for a number of positions to include: production and maintenance supervisor, maintenance technicians, sanitation, machine operators and food production associates.”