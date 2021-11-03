S.C. doctors message to parents about Covid vaccine for kids: ‘No steps were skipped’

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Pediatric health experts in the eastern Carolinas say, “no steps were skipped,” during the approval process for the children’s Coronavirus vaccine.

Doctor Allison Eckard is the director of the pediatric infectious disease department for MUSC. Eckard today said the main reason she hears parents are hesitant to get their kids vaccinated is the speed at which the Pfizer shot for kids was granted Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

“They think the process was rushed or that we are still learning about this vaccine,” she said. “While it’s true that it takes decades to learn about any infection or vaccine, this particular type of vaccine has been in development for decades and no steps were skipped in the approval process except the red tape and the bureaucracy.”

Doctor Lucretia Carter, director of pediatric medicine for Tidelands Health, says parents also worry about potential side effects or long-term effects.

“The side effect profile is exactly the same as we’ve seen in the older kids and adults,” she said. “Primarily there may be fever, soreness of course at the injection site, also possibly body aches. Most of those symptoms generally resolve within a day or two.”



The Pfizer vaccination for kids contains the same ingredients as that of the adult and adolescent vaccine. The only difference in the shots is the dosage.

Tidelands Health will begin vaccinating kids five and older tomorrow at a family vaccination clinic. The clinic is happening at the Holmestown Road location from 4:30 to 7 P.M.

Conway Medical Center leaders say so far, the hospital has received 300 pediatric vaccine doses and will begin to administer them in pediatric offices on Monday November 8th. CMC will also host a vaccine clinic for kids at CMC Health Plaza South in Socastee on Saturday November 6 between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M.