Safety promoted at first responders car show in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– A car show for first responders took place Saturday in Lumberton. Some first responders took it as an opportunity to promote safety.

“We believe in reaching out to the community,” Lumberton Fire Department training chief Eddie Cox said. Lumberton firefighters set up a bicycle safety course and a hot car display with s’mores in the window.

“In about an hour or so, we’re going to be passing out s’mores for everyone to eat to show just how hot the inside of the car gets,” Cox said. “That’s the same effects that are made on children when they’re left in the vehicle.” Organizers wanted to give the public a chance to interact with first responders and put something positive together for the community.

“We’re tired of the TV getting turned on and it’s always bad news. We want the TV to get turned on and there’s good news on it,” co-organizer Jamie Hunt said. “Robeson County’s been rough with the crime rate, murders and everything else. We just want to change that, make it a positive vibe around here.” The show featured vendors, tricycle races and classic cars.

“Seeing all the cars, seeing how amazing they are, and I like the decoration of them,” tricycle racer JJ Penalba said. The event was organized by Top That Dessert bar and the MPR car club.