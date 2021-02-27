Saturday temperatures soar upwards

Good morning all! We’re looking to see a big jump in temperatures this weekend, starting with the burning off of early fog. Highs across the region today will rise into a wide range of 70s, with partly to mainly sunny skies. Clouds increase overnight, but that will help lows stay around 60.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for a mainly cloudy Sunday, but highs keep pushing upwards, this time in a range of the mid 70s to 80. Big thanks to southerly winds! Monday will take a bit of a turn with scattered showers, but highs will still remain around 70, or just below.

TODAY: Partly to mainly sunny skies. Highs in the lower to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 60.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.