Saturday temperatures soar upwards

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning all! We’re looking to see a big jump in temperatures this weekend, starting with the burning off of early fog. Highs across the region today will rise into a wide range of 70s, with partly to mainly sunny skies. Clouds increase overnight, but that will help lows stay around 60.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for a mainly cloudy Sunday, but highs keep pushing upwards, this time in a range of the mid 70s to 80. Big thanks to southerly winds! Monday will take a bit of a turn with scattered showers, but highs will still remain around 70, or just below.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS
APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Partly to mainly sunny skies. Highs in the lower to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 60.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories