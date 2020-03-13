SC DHEC announces new presumptive positive case of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in South Carolina on Friday.

The case is a woman in Camden who had direct contact with another known case.

She is currently isolated in her home.

This brings the total number of cases in SC to 13: six positive and seven presumptive positive.

To date, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 123 tests for #COVID19: 13 positive and 110 negative. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) March 13, 2020

Presumptive positive means that the individuals tested positive, but DHEC is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the results.