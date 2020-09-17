SC for Ed calls on the SC House to pass state budget that provides for educator raises, asks teachers to take a ‘personal day’ next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The education advocacy group, SC for Ed, is calling on the South Carolina House to pass the budget passed by the Senate.

The budget includes raises for teachers.

“We appreciated the work of the Senate,” 23-year teacher and Board Member of SC for Ed, Nicole Walker said. “We were really grateful that they took into account that these are tough times for all of us.”

Senator Greg Hembree is the Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, he says the Senate had to re-write the budget when sessions resumed because they had about a tenth of the new money they anticipated having before the pandemic.

“When we started the year, our revenue projections had us with about a billion and a half of excess revenue,” Hembree said. “Now we’re looking at about, in new recurring money, about $80 million. Instead of a billion, we’re looking at $80 million. It’s about a tenth of what we were planning to allocate.”

Despite the drop in new revenue, Hembree says the budget passed by the Senate, allocates more than half of what they can spend on raises for educators.

“Of the $86 million that we had in new money, we allocated $50 million of that for teacher raises,” Hembree explained. “They are under a lot of pressure and it’s a real challenge what we’re asking our teachers to do these days.”

Hembree says while the budget the Senate passed shows ‘a real commitment’ to educators, if the House doesn’t pass the budget soon, the raises won’t happen.

“The House is signaling that they are not going to take it up,” he said. “If they choose to do that then there will be no teacher raises this year. As far as I know, they are coming back next week and I’m not sure they’re coming back after that. So, if it’s going to be taken up, it’s got to be taken up next week and dealt with then.”



That is why SC for Ed is calling for everyone who works in a school to take a personal day on Wednesday, September 23rd to call attention to the budget.

“We feel very passionately that teachers are being asked to do more than ever before and so to not be compensated for that is unfair,” Walker said.



She says SC for Ed will host a Facebook live on the 23rd for the educators who take part to explain the budget and give them the tools to, “be able to make phone calls, send emails, [and] use social media to push their house members to do the right thing and get that budget passed and also to thank the senate for the work they have done,” Walker explained.