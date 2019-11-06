SC man arrested on 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The sheriff’s office investigators arrested a man on 17 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were notified about a possible child pornography case through a cyber tip line on Oct. 25.

The investigation was focused on a suspect identified as Craig Tyler Bowman, 30, of Blacksburg.

Search warrants were executed on Bowman’s social media accounts and investigators found child pornography videos and images.

The videos were reportedly downloaded and sent by Bowman and contained images of children engaging in sexual activity.

Investigators obtained 17 arrest warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor from a magistrate on Tuesday and Bowman was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center just after midnight on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Bowman being involved in any criminal activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or call Inv. Lt. Brandon Gardner at the sheriff’s office at 864-489-4722, ext. 125.