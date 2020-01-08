Scammers call pretending to be Lumberton police

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police are warning people about a new scam where the callers are pretending to represent them.

In some cases, the scammers have the names and addresses of the people called and are claiming that their bank accounts or social security information has been linked to criminal activity.

The callers then pressure people into withdrawing money from their associated accounts and placing it on a gift card and giving them the card numbers.

According to Lumberton Police, police will never ask you to do this and are urging anyone who receives a scam call to report the suspicious activity to your local law enforcement.

If contacted, call: 910-671-3845 for Lumberton Police.

.