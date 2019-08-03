Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon and evening

Don’t put those umbrellas away just yet. Even though rain chances will not be as high moving into the rest of the weekend, a tropical wave that did not develop passed by earlier this morning, and has since moved northeastward. The tail end of this system will be still be moving up the Atlantic Ocean with portions creeping into the Grand Strand. Therefore, expect to see some lingering rain showers. This system will push offshore entirely by Sunday. Right now, we are experiencing a combination of this tropical moisture and afternoon isolated to scattered thunderstorms due to daytime heating. Sunday looks a little more promising if you planned on heading out to shop for tax-free weekend. We should see more peeks of sunshine, but the chance for afternoon thunderstorms remain. Unfortunately, this unsettled weather pattern will continue through next week.



Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Sunday: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 85-90.



Monday: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 85-90.