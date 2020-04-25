Scattered showers for your Saturday night.

Overnight tonight we’re expecting a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to move through the region. Between 10 pm and 4 am after a warm front moves through and before a cold front, we’ll see the chance for some very scattered showers throughout the region. By Sunday morning all the showers will clear out and we’ll see another warm and pleasant afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

For the start of the workweek, the cold front will continue to march off to the east allowing more cold dry air to sink down over the region. We’ll be seeing lots of sunshine but highs will be on the cooler side, dropping down below average into the mid to low 70s.