Scattered showers Monday then sunny and warmer weather return

A strong low pressure system just off the Carolina coast will keep cloudy and breezy conditions this evening through the overnight.

The storm system is moving away and winds will ease early Monday morning. The same upper level energy that is kicking our coastal low away, will bring the chance for some scattered showers to the area mid day on Monday.

A weak dry cold front will move through Tuesday with a few extra clouds, but won’t do much to the temperatures as we will continue to warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week. Another cold front will approach by the weekend, bringing us our next chance for rain.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 39-42 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Highs 54-56.