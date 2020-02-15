Scattered showers to end the weekend

Good Evening!

As we head throughout the night tonight, we’ll see more clouds start to roll into the region which will hangout through to Monday. Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but also some scattered showers throughout the day. By Monday morning showers will clear out but some clouds will continue to linger. Monday and Tuesday we’ll also see some warmer air move into the region with highs back up above normal in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

Late next week we see another cool down on the horizon as highs drop back down into the 50s for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’re also going to see more chances for rain Late Tuesday night through to Thursday morning which could lead to some flooding.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Scattered Showers, Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.